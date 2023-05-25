Ashok Leyland Q4 Results Review - EBITDA Margin Beat Estimates, Driven By Better Realizations: Motilal Oswal
Ashok Leyland Q4 Results Review - EBITDA Margin Beat Estimates, Driven By Better Realizations: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ashok Leyland’s (AL’s) 4QFY23 results were encouraging, led by EBITDA margin of ~11% (v/s est. 10.2%), driven by moderating discounts, favorable product mix, and efficient cost-control measures. Underlying demand drivers continue to remain positive with management guiding 10-12% YoY growth for the MHCV industry in FY24E. This, coupled with focus on improving ASPs, stable RM and op leverage should drive EBITDA margin expansion by 190bp/50bp YoY in FY24/25E.
While we raise our EBITDA estimates by 5.5%/3.3% for FY24/25, we cut FY25 EPS estimates by 3.8% (FY24 stable) to account for higher tax. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR180 (10x Mar-25 EV/EBITDA based + ~INR11/share of NBFC).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner