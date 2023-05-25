Ashok Leyland Q4 Results — Elevated Scale Drives Profit: ICICI Securities
Ashok Leyland Q4 Results-Elevated Scale Drives Profits; Cash Outflow For Switch As Expected : ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Ashok Leyland’s (AL) Q4FY23 EBITDA margin at 11% (up 214bps QoQ) was 70bps ahead of consensus estimate on strong benefit of operating leverage along with 70bps improvement in gross margin QoQ. We believe strong pricing discipline and benefits of its modular platform AVTR other than favourable commodity price movements have helped GM recover partly. Capex in FY24 would be ~Rs6-7.5bn, dedicated towards product development, capacity augmentation and debottlenecking of supply chain with limited need for capacity addition across segments. AL plans to invest Rs12bn in Switch Mobility (EV arm) from its internal accruals in FY24 to fund the capital requirements of Switch, as there has been no stake sale till now at a desirable valuation in order to help AL raise funds externally for Switch.
We estimate AL’s M&HCV volume CAGR at ~6% for FY23- FY25E, with market share holding at ~32%. We cut our EBITDA estimate for FY24E/FY25E by 4%/10%, respectively, as we believe there is limited scope for EBITDAM to sustain at ~11% across FY24-25E. We downgrade AL to ADD from Buy with a revised DCF-based TP of Rs165 (earlier: Rs183), implying 12x FY25E earnings. Majority of the cut in valuation is due to an increase in cash outflow on account of investment in Switch, with limited visibility of EBITDA generation from it in the near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Disclaimer
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.