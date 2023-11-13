Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Review - Margin Expansion To Continue On Better Operating Performance: Nirmal Bang

Ashok Leyland Ltd.'s revenue came in 3% lower than our estimate due to lower realisation. Ebitda margin came in 80 basis points higher versus our estimate on the back of lower raw material costs and better operating performance while profit after tax was 6% lower than our estimate.

The management maintained its guidance of 8-10% revenue growth for FY24. The company is also focusing on new product launches and network expansion.

Ashok Leyland will invest Rs 12 billion in Switch Mobility to drive its electric vehicles programme and fulfil order book and letter of intents.

We value the auto business at 10 times September-25E enterprise value/Ebitda and Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. at one time PB to arrive at a target price of Rs 223. We maintain 'Buy'.