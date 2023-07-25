Ashok Leyland Q1 Review - Seasonality Defies Profitability; Valuation Captures The Positives: ICICI Securities
As against flat M&HCV volume YoY, LCV volume was up 3%, spares revenue was up ~33% YoY and power genset volume grew ~two times YoY
ICICI Securities Report
Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda margin at 10% (up 560 basis points YoY) was ~100 bps ahead of consensus estimate, despite it being a seasonally weak quarter.
Margin expansion was led primarily by gross margin improvement through favorable mix (higher mix of spares and gensets), controlled discounting and cost-saving initiatives.
Ashok Leyland expects further margin improvement in the coming quarters led by falling commodity prices, better operating leverage and pricing discipline. Capex in Q1 FY24 was ~Rs 950 million, and the targeted investment for Switch Mobility remains at Rs 12 billion for FY24.
Ashok Leyland’s medium and heavy commercial vehicle market share during Q1 FY24 was at ~32%, up 100 bps YoY, and the company expects to increase it further by enhancing its share in the northern and eastern states, where it is currently sub-30%.
We estimate Ashok Leyland’s M&HCV volume compound annual growth rate at ~5% in FY23-FY25E, with its market share at ~33% (Ashok Leyland expects M&HCV industry growth of 6-8% in FY24).
Post ~30% rally in last three months and no change in estimates, we downgrade Ashok Leyland to 'Hold' (from 'Add') with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 185 (earlier: Rs 176), implying 11 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
