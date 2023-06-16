Ashok Leyland - Commercial Vehicle Uptrend Likely To Continue Beyond FY24: Motilal Oswal
Targeting market share gains in medium and heavy commercial vehicle/ light commercial vehicle and margin expansion.
Motilal Oswal Report
At its 2023 Investor Meet, Ashok Leyland Ltd. highlighted its aspiration to grow profitably in domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle, expand non-M&HCV revenue at a faster pace, and the inflection point for Switch Mobility (electric vehicles) as it prepares to launch six platforms over the next two years.
The management expects the ongoing uptrend in M&CHV to continue, with Ashok Leyland focusing on increasing its market share by 3% to 35%. It aims to expand its play in light commercial vehicle to increase its market share substantially. It has guided for double-digit Ebitda margin in FY24 and mid-teens Ebitda margin in the medium term.
Valuation and view
The demand environment is expected to remain stable, supported by improving pricing power and steady raw material prices, which will drive strong earnings. Ashok Leyland is the best investment choice in the CV growth cycle, as it has positioned itself to expand revenue/profit pools.
While valuations at 17.3 times FY25E price/earning and 9.3 times enterprise value/Ebitda are reflecting the mid-cycle recovery, they do not fully reflect Ashok Leyland's focus on the diversification of new revenue streams and increasing profit pools.
