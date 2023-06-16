Ashok Leyland - Commercial Vehicle Uptrend Likely To Continue Beyond FY24: Motilal Oswal

At its 2023 Investor Meet, Ashok Leyland Ltd. highlighted its aspiration to grow profitably in domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle, expand non-M&HCV revenue at a faster pace, and the inflection point for Switch Mobility (electric vehicles) as it prepares to launch six platforms over the next two years.

The management expects the ongoing uptrend in M&CHV to continue, with Ashok Leyland focusing on increasing its market share by 3% to 35%. It aims to expand its play in light commercial vehicle to increase its market share substantially. It has guided for double-digit Ebitda margin in FY24 and mid-teens Ebitda margin in the medium term.