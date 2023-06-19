Ashok Leyland - Aiming To Soar Higher With Focus On Profitability: ICICI Securities

We attended the Ashok Leyland Ltd. investor meet and following are the key takeaways:

Company is aiming to take its goods medium and heavy commercial vehicle market share to ~35% on a sustainable basis in the near term by targeting largely the northern and eastern states, where its market share is sub-30%. However, in the longer run across commercial vehicle cycles, Ashok Leyland would be more focused towards profitability than market share. Ashok Leyland is targeting to have tighter control over discounts and maintaining structural discipline across cycles, thus taking Ebitdam to mid-teen levels (also aided by productivity and supply chain efficiency betterments). Going by visibility of replacement demand and new truck sales still at sub-FY19 highs, Ashok Leyland is looking forward to an extended industry upcycle this time. Company is also focusing towards creating a sub-2T light commercial vehicle portfolio beyond its LCV brand Dost, which is ~2.8T gross vehicle weight. Capex in FY24 would be ~Rs 6 billion-8 billion, dedicated towards product development, capacity augmentation in LCVs and maintenance.

We are keeping our volume and revenue estimates unchanged and enhancing Ebitdam by 100 basis points to ~11% each year in FY24E and FY25E, driven by the initiatives to take profitability higher.