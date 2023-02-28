As Infra Takes Centre Stage, Cement Volume Set To Rise To 450 Million Tonne By FY25: CareEdge Analysis

According to us, the current upcycle in infrastructure and real estate is expected to significantly boost cement demand. We predict growth in cement volume by 8-9% in FY23, reaching 380-385 million tonnes, and by FY25 year-end, reaching 440-450 mt.

The Union Budget for FY24 marks the third consecutive year in which the government has increased the budget allocation for key infrastructure sectors, reflecting its commitment to infrastructure-led growth. This is a positive development for cement demand, as the higher outlays for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, railways, and construction of new airports are expected to support healthy demand. Additionally, higher government spending in the next fiscal due to general elections is likely to benefit the sector.

Despite looming cost challenges, such as fuel prices straining margins, cement players are on an expansion spree and expected to add 85-100 mt by FY25. The industry is likely to add 30-32 mt by the end of the current fiscal, compared to 25 mt in FY22. The total installed capacity is expected to stand at 595 mt.

For FY24-FY25, the incremental demand is expected to be 55-60 mt, against which 60-70 mt of capacity is expected to be added in the next two years, resulting in capacity utilisation remaining range-bound at 66- 68% for the industry.