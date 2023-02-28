As Infra Takes Centre Stage, Cement Volume Set To Rise To 450 Million Tonne By FY25: CareEdge Analysis
Higher government spending in the next fiscal due to general elections is likely to benefit the sector.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
According to us, the current upcycle in infrastructure and real estate is expected to significantly boost cement demand. We predict growth in cement volume by 8-9% in FY23, reaching 380-385 million tonnes, and by FY25 year-end, reaching 440-450 mt.
The Union Budget for FY24 marks the third consecutive year in which the government has increased the budget allocation for key infrastructure sectors, reflecting its commitment to infrastructure-led growth. This is a positive development for cement demand, as the higher outlays for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, railways, and construction of new airports are expected to support healthy demand. Additionally, higher government spending in the next fiscal due to general elections is likely to benefit the sector.
Despite looming cost challenges, such as fuel prices straining margins, cement players are on an expansion spree and expected to add 85-100 mt by FY25. The industry is likely to add 30-32 mt by the end of the current fiscal, compared to 25 mt in FY22. The total installed capacity is expected to stand at 595 mt.
For FY24-FY25, the incremental demand is expected to be 55-60 mt, against which 60-70 mt of capacity is expected to be added in the next two years, resulting in capacity utilisation remaining range-bound at 66- 68% for the industry.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Sector Check - Volatility In Prices; Demand To Revive On Back Of Pre-Election Spending: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.