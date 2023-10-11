Arvind Smartspaces - Strong Cashflows To Drive Smart Growth: Yes Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Arvind Smartspaces Ltd. has shown strong capability to acquire project under asset light model and quickly monetise it. Company is expected to generate net cashflow of Rs 22.7 billion over next five-seven years. However, we believe there is upside risk to our estimates.

On the back of strong demand for the residential real estate, we remain positive on the Arvind Smartspaces and value the company on SoTP based valuation, where we value the company using net present value method using 12.7% as the discounting factor (weighted average cost of capital) and assign 35% premium to factor in strong growth potential going ahead.

We initiate coverage with 'Buy' rating on the stock arriving target price of Rs 502/share.

However, we believe company might monetise its total portfolio quicker than our estimates and generate upfront higher cashflow so in ‘Bull Case’ we have discounted estimates at WACC of 10% and given higher premium of 50% to the current portfolio to arrive at a target price of Rs 586/share.