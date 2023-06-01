Arvind Fashions Q4 Review - Decent Revenue Performance With Improvement In Profitability: ICICI Securities
Power Brands drives performance with retail contribution.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Arvind Fashions Ltd. reported decent set of headline numbers. Revenue from power brands (~80% of revenue) grew at 5% four year compound annual growth rate, led by-
continued strong growth in USPA brand (~60% of power brand revenue; net sales value of ~Rs18 billion in FY23) due to outperformance in departmental stores and lower discounting,
meaningful improvement in profitability of Arrow brand (since last four consecutive quarters) along with guidance of achieving ~5-6% Ebitda margin in FY24 (and ~9-11% in FY25) driven by sharpening of product/brand USPs and aggressive retail expansion (to add 100 plus stores in next 18 months),
focus on adjacent categories in Flying Machine; kidswear (up 25% YoY), footwear (up 50% YoY) and innerwear.
Emerging brand also reported decent revenue print. Improvement in gross working capital days (by ~22 days YoY) is also encouraging. Operating profit margin expansion has been healthy driven by lower discount, higher sell-through and operating leverage.
Arvind presents attractive ~15% CAGR opportunity with strong moats around menwear brands. For emerging brands – while growing at higher rate – stability in operating profit would be key metric to watch-out.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Campus Activewear Q4 Results Review - Muted Demand And High Opex Dent Margins: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.