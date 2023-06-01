Arvind Fashions Q4 Review - Decent Revenue Performance With Improvement In Profitability: ICICI Securities

Arvind Fashions Ltd. reported decent set of headline numbers. Revenue from power brands (~80% of revenue) grew at 5% four year compound annual growth rate, led by-

continued strong growth in USPA brand (~60% of power brand revenue; net sales value of ~Rs18 billion in FY23) due to outperformance in departmental stores and lower discounting, meaningful improvement in profitability of Arrow brand (since last four consecutive quarters) along with guidance of achieving ~5-6% Ebitda margin in FY24 (and ~9-11% in FY25) driven by sharpening of product/brand USPs and aggressive retail expansion (to add 100 plus stores in next 18 months), focus on adjacent categories in Flying Machine; kidswear (up 25% YoY), footwear (up 50% YoY) and innerwear.

Emerging brand also reported decent revenue print. Improvement in gross working capital days (by ~22 days YoY) is also encouraging. Operating profit margin expansion has been healthy driven by lower discount, higher sell-through and operating leverage.

Arvind presents attractive ~15% CAGR opportunity with strong moats around menwear brands. For emerging brands – while growing at higher rate – stability in operating profit would be key metric to watch-out.