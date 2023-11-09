Arvind Fashions Q2 Review - Strong Performance Across All Key Metrics In A Difficult Environment: Systematix
Premiumisation and better sell thrus across brands drove margin performance
Systematix Research Report
Arvind Fashions Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 topline was in-line with expectations, with a strong margin performance driving strong earnings growth. Revenue grew 7.2% YoY led by healthy performance in retail (+9% like-for-like) and multi brand outlet channels (+15% growth).
Gross margin expanded 514 bps YoY to 49.4% led by sourcing efficiencies, premiumisation and higher retail channel mix of +400 bps YoY. Ebitda margin grew 178 bps YoY to 11.6% despite 100 bps increase in advertising expenses.
On segmental front, power brands revenue grew 5% YoY and Ebitda margin stood at 13.2% (+5 bps YoY), while emerging brands revenue grew 20% YoY and Ebitda margin stood at 6.4% (+310 bps YoY).
Profitability of PVH especially Calvin Klein has increased indicated by the 56% YoY increase in minority interest and sharp margin improvement in emerging brands performance. Adjusted profit after tax grew 19% YoY to Rs 217 million despite higher interest cost helped by a lower tax rate.
Proceeds of Rs 2.16 billion from the Sephora sale to Reliance have brought down net debt to ~Rs 2.6 billion from Rs 4.76 billion as on quarter end.
Despite the near-term slowdown in consumption, we expect Arvind Fashion to keep delivering on its stated objectives (100-150 bps annual margin improvement, 12- 15% growth, 20% return on capital employed) with a retail-led scale up across its five brands and margin improvement in Arrow and FM.
Continued product innovation and increased marketing spends have helped the company drive growth in its key brands. Improved retail rigor and superior customer experience are driving better sellthroughs and lower discounting.
With the focus now clearly on energizing its existing brands, we see the company realising the full potential of all brands in its portfolio. We have built in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 9%/21%/103% over FY23- 25E, respectively, with 21.2% RoCE for FY25E.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 valuing the company at 10 times FY25 enterprise value/Ebitda multiple.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
