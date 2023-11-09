Arvind Fashions Q2 Review - Strong Performance Across All Key Metrics In A Difficult Environment: Systematix

Arvind Fashions Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 topline was in-line with expectations, with a strong margin performance driving strong earnings growth. Revenue grew 7.2% YoY led by healthy performance in retail (+9% like-for-like) and multi brand outlet channels (+15% growth).

Gross margin expanded 514 bps YoY to 49.4% led by sourcing efficiencies, premiumisation and higher retail channel mix of +400 bps YoY. Ebitda margin grew 178 bps YoY to 11.6% despite 100 bps increase in advertising expenses.

On segmental front, power brands revenue grew 5% YoY and Ebitda margin stood at 13.2% (+5 bps YoY), while emerging brands revenue grew 20% YoY and Ebitda margin stood at 6.4% (+310 bps YoY).

Profitability of PVH especially Calvin Klein has increased indicated by the 56% YoY increase in minority interest and sharp margin improvement in emerging brands performance. Adjusted profit after tax grew 19% YoY to Rs 217 million despite higher interest cost helped by a lower tax rate.

Proceeds of Rs 2.16 billion from the Sephora sale to Reliance have brought down net debt to ~Rs 2.6 billion from Rs 4.76 billion as on quarter end.