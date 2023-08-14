Arvind Fashions Q1 Results Review - Strategic Spotlight On Profitability A Key Positive: ICICI Securities
Full-price sales and operating leverage drive margin expansion.
ICICI Securities Report
Arvind Fashion Ltd.’s continues to outperform on all key parameters;
strong 4% same-store sales growth (versus -3% in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s lifestyle brands) in retail channel (51% revenue share) which is second best in apparel sector (after Trent’s at 12%),
healthy trajectory of Ebitda margin improvement in emerging brands (to 11% versus 6% in FY23) with strong revenue growth 15% YoY (versus 4% growth in Power Brands – 80% revenue share),
relative success in category extensions (footwear and kidswear segment) and
healthy expansion in operating profit margins led by higher full-price sale.
Guidance to add 200 stores through franchisee owned franchisee operated (capital light) and prioritisation of improvement in profitability appears positive.
We continue to believe in strategic steps being executed by the management. Maintain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
