Arvind Fashions - Focusing On Execution: Anand Rathi
Anand Rathi Report
On completing its business reset in FY20-FY21, Arvind Fashions Ltd. saw an upswing in the last four quarters; we expect the pace to accelerate.
While growing 12-15% in the next three-four years it expects a double-digit Ebitda margin (pre-Ind Accounting Standard) in 18 months.
Revenue growth would be driven equally by like-to-like growth and store expansion, margin expansion by efficiencies as brands gain scale and on the Arrow turnaround.
Management says it will focus on scaling up existing brands profitably and is not looking at adding brands.
We expect its ~Rs 3.8 billion net debt to shrink to ~Rs 1.3 billion by end-FY25.
We are positive on Arvind Fashion and see a further re-rating, driven by a better sustainable performance.
