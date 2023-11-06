Arvind Fashions - Exit From Non-Core Sephora Business Makes It A Pure-Play Branded Apparel Play: Systematix

Arvind Fashions Ltd. announced its exit from the Sephora India business. The company signed a definitive agreement with Reliance Beauty and Personal Care Ltd. to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Arvind Beauty Brand Retail Ltd. which runs its Sephora India business, in an allcash transaction.

Sephora operated in 26 company owned company operated outlets stores across the country offering prestige beauty products across categories such as makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare. The total cash consideration received by the company post this transaction is Rs 2.16 billion. The purchase consideration towards sale of entire equity stake was Rs 990.2 million out of total enterprise value of Rs 2.16 billion.

The business had generated a revenue of Rs 3.37 billion with a post-Indian Accounting Standard Ebitda margin of 9% with a profit before tax loss of Rs 199 million in FY23. It was just about breaking even at pre-Ind AS Ebitda level.