Arvind Fashions - Building Blocks Toward Profitable Growth: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
We recently hosted the management of Arvind Fashions Ltd. The discussion mainly revolved around the following:
Business re-set undertaken in the last two to three years, including discontinuation of un-profitable brands, deleveraging, improving working capital management and management changes.
Initiatives by the new Chief Executive Officer, including new common sales vertical, supply chain 2.0, and improving retail productivity.
Arvind Fashion’s three-year plans with focus on 10-12% revenue growth and achieving double-digit Ebitda margin (pre Indian accounting standard- 116) over the next 18 months.
