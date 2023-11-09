Archean Chemical Q2 Results Review -See Bromine Volume Off-Take Improving In H2: ICICI Securities
Muted bromine business; salt steady
ICICI Securities Report
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda dipped 19.5% YoY to Rs 955 million due to lower revenue in bromine business, while industrial salt revenue grew 57.1% YoY.
Archean Chemical's Ebitda margin has been severely impacted by lower bromine revenue mix which has much higher margins. The company expects bromine volume to improve in H2 FY24 with restocking and new customer addition. FY25 may have the benefit of commissioning of derivative plants where sampling has started.
However, our estimates have been impacted by lower bromine price assumption (now at $3.5/kg from $3.6/kg earlier), and cut in SOP volumes in the near term.
We cut our earnings per share estimates by 22.5% for FY24E and 12.8% for FY25E.
We trim our target price to Rs 660 (from Rs 750) with an unchanged FY25E PE multiple of 13 times. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
