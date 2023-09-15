Archean Chemical - Bromine Is A Good Chemical Play Amid China Overcapacity: ICICI Securities
China bromine spot price was highly impacted due to a peculiar situation of ‘greed’ and speculation.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Bromine prices have dropped below 15-year low in China in June 2023, but it has partly recovered in August 2023. The price fall was a mix of greed, speculation and sudden drop in demand. China is undergoing destocking which may last till end CY23 as per ICL.
We fundamentally like bromine producers as China is significantly dependent on imports to meet its demand, and thus, it cannot create overcapacity.
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was relatively better despite the volatility in bromine prices due to long-term contracts, and strong performance in industrial salts.
We expect bromine to witness volume recovery by Q4 FY24E, and prices to firm up only in FY25E. Archean Chemical is also in the process of commissioning its derivative plant which increases earnings visibility during the forecasted period.
We maintain 'Buy' on Archean Chemical with an unchanged target price of Rs 750 (13 times FY25 earnings per share).
Key risks:
Lower than expected bromine prices and volume recovery; and
delay in bromine derivative plant commissioning.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.