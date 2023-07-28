ArcelorMittal Q2 Review - Performance Exceeds Street Estimates; Bright Outlook For India: ICICI Securities

ArcelorMittal’s Q2 CY23 Ebitda of $2.6 billion (down 50% YoY, up 43% QoQ) surpassed street estimates by 9%. Key points:

Positive price-cost spread offset the impact of lower volumes; steel spreads, aided by lower inventories, remained higher than the historical average; CY23 steel consumption growth estimates have been reduced for the Western world, but maintained for India at 6-8% YoY; plans are afoot to increase the capacity of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India by ~two times to 15 million tonnes per annum in the medium term.

Taking cue from ArcelorMittal’s Q2 FY23 performance and commentary, we believe major Indian steel producers are set to gain from the robust demand growth potential.

We remain positive on the ferrous space with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ('Buy'; target price: Rs 750), Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. ('Buy'; target price: Rs 570) and Tata Steel Ltd. ('Add'; target price: 135) as our key picks.