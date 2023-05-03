April Auto Sales - Seasonality, OBD-2 Led Pre-Buying Dent CV Volumes: Motilal Oswal
Passenger vehicle/two-wheeler in line; commercial vehicles/tractors disappoint.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Overall dispatches were in line for two-wheelers/passenger vehicles while they were below estimate for commercial vehicles/tractors. Dispatches for commercial vehicles were weak due to channel inventory filling that happened in March 2023 ahead of the BS6-II transition.
However, fleet utilisation continued to remain healthy led by stable demand from most of the underlying industries.
Tractor wholesales were hit by festival mismatch (Navratri was in April last year versus March this year) and unseasonal rains.
Despite Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reporting disappointing numbers, two-wheeler wholesales remained in line driven by domestic dispatches (up 20% YoY) with exports (-42% YoY) remaining weak.
Overall dispatches for passenger vehicles/three-wheelers grew 13.5%/27.0% YoY during the month; two-wheelers remained flat YoY while commercial vehicles/tractors declined 15%/11% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.