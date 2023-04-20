Apparel Sector Check - Shift In Demand To The Branded Segment: Anand Rathi
The shift from the non-branded to the branded segment, controlled price hikes have worked well for the apparel category post Covid
Anand Rathi Report
We hosted a virtual conference call with Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.’s distributors and a Raymond Ltd. retailer, covering Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and Goa. The objective was to seek insights regarding the demand context, premiumisation trends, raw material price increases and competition.
The shift from the non-branded to the branded segment, swelling demand, premiumisation, and controlled price hikes to counter raw material price rises, are some factors that have worked well for the apparel category post Covid-19, per the speakers. Key highlights follow.
Shift in demand to branded products- Covid-19 led to an increase in demand for branded apparel. It became difficult for small manufacturers in the unorganised segment to conduct operations during lockdowns (procure fabric, etc.). With Covid-19 restrictions easing, FY22-23 has been good for apparel, per speakers. Demand was good in Jan/Feb 2023 but slowed in March. Sales picked up again in April, with the start of the wedding season.
Controlled price hikes to offset raw material price rises- To pass on higher raw material prices, Kewal Kiran hiked prices 10-12% versus 30-40% by competitors in denim. Controlled price hikes, good quality and better styles and finishes worked in the company’s favor, per distributors.
Competitors matched Kewal Kiran’s product prices after a 20-30% discount. Per Kewal Kiran distributors, even at similar prices, customers prefer its products rather than the discounted products of other brands.
Raymond usually raises prices 7-8% every six months. In December 2022 however, it hiked fabric prices only 2-3%. Its apparel category (rather than its fabric category) was more affected by the rise in cotton-yarn prices. The company raised apparel prices 8-10%.
Premiumisation trends- Under its Killer brand, Kewal Kiran introduced premium products, which were still at lower prices than competitors’. Quality assurance, good fabric and fit and the comparatively lower prices for its premium products led to increase in customer loyalty to the brand. The company’s prices of similar quality jeans are ~30-40% below those of its major competitors.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
