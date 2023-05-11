Apollo Tyres Q4 Results Review - Strong Show, Near Term Positives Factored In: Dolat Capital

Apollo Tyres Ltd. exhibited stellar performance in Q4. Consolidated revenue degrew 3% QoQ to Rs 62.5 billion led by 12% QoQ growth de-growth in Europe offset by 3% growth in domestic business.

Margin improved sequentially for domestic and overseas business led by decline raw material basket. Domestic Ebit margin stood at 11% (up 330 basis points QoQ) while Europe Ebit stands at 9.05% (+112 bps QoQ). 

Domestic business- Management expect replacement demand for truck-bus radial to be on strong trajectory while provision coverage ratio demand to pick up in coming months.

Pricing environment remained stable in replacement market despite softening in input costs. Near term, focus would be on maintaining price positioning, driving mix improvement and profitability.

European business- Management expects near term demand in Europe to be subdued and recovery will start from H2 FY24. Inventory correction has already done in PCR while off-highway tyres inventory is slightly at higher level.