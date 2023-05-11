Apollo Tyres Q4 Results Review - Operationally Inline; Ebitda Margin Likely To Sustain In FY24: Motilal Oswal

Apollo Tyres Ltd. reported an inline operating performance in Q4 FY23. Lower interest and tax boosted adjusted profit after tax by 2.6 times YoY to Rs 4.1 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.38 billion).

Consolidated Ebitda margin expanded by 180 basis points QoQ to 16% (our estimate: 15.4%), aided by healthy growth in domestic OE volumes, an ~8% QoQ decline in raw material prices and lower energy prices in Europe.

Apollo Tyres continues to focus on profitability and capital efficiency. We raise our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 5.5%/7.3% to factor in lower raw material/interest costs and tax rates.