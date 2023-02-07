Apollo Tyres Q3 Results Review - Strong Show, Near Term Positives Priced In: Dolat Capital

Apollo Tyres Ltd. exhibited stellar performance in Q3 amid several challenges. Consolidated revenue grew 8% QoQ to Rs 64.23 billion led by 18.8% QoQ growth in Europe offset by flat growth in domestic and 20 % QoQ de-growth in other regions.

Margin improved sequentially for domestic and overseas business. Domestic Ebit margin stood at 7.66 % (up 288 basis points QoQ) while Europe Ebit stands at 7.93% (up 226 bps QoQ).

Domestic business- original equipment manufacturer demand is strong while replacement demand is subdued (volume decline by 8% YoY).

Management expect demand for replacement and export segment volume to remain subdued in near term as channel inventory is slightly higher than normal.

Demand for both truck-bus-radial and passenger car radial is sluggish in Europe. However Apollo Tyres is gaining market share due to shutdown of plants/ban of products of its Russian peer’s. Expect Q4 revenue to be better than Q3.