Apollo Tyres Q1 Results Review - Benign Raw Material Prices Offset Lower Revenue: Motilal Oswal
Consolidated Ebitda margin expanded for sixth straight quarter.
Motilal Oswal Report
Apollo Tyres Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 performance was a mixed bag as a softening in raw material prices (down 2% QoQ) offset the impact of lower revenue.
While Ebitda margin fully reflects the benefits of low raw material costs, we expect margin to remain rangebound over the next few quarters, led by stable raw material costs and a recovery in Europe operations from Q3 onward.
Apollo Tyres continues to focus on profitability and capital efficiency. We raise our FY24E earnings per share by 8% to factor in lower raw material/interest costs, while we cut FY25E EPS by 2.5% for slower recovery in Europe.
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 500.
