Apollo Tyres - Limited Triggers Left For Further Upside: ICICI Securities
Apollo Tyres is focused on attaining ~15% return on capital employed and reduce debt.
ICICI Securities Report
We visited the Andhra Pradesh facility of Apollo Tyres Ltd. and interacted with its management on business outlook and future plans. Following are the key takeaways:
Facility with ~350 tonnes per day capacity, making truck-bus radial and passenger car radial with investment of Rs 40 billion for phase-I, is built on ~250 acres of land and this land can take care of the brownfield expansion till ~1,000 tpd;
the plant is well automated across stages of mixing, assembly, curing and material handling and requires less than 50% manpower per tpd of output compared to its Chennai plant;
it is running at full capacity across PCR/TBR even before a couple of years of it getting operational as profitability is superior here versus Apollo Tyres India running at ~80% of its overall PCR/TBR capacities;
in FY24, Apollo Tyres is looking for ~10% India business revenue growth versus flattish outlook for Europe, with Q4 FY23 consolidated margin levels of ~16% set to sustain in the foreseeable future, assuming commodity prices remain unchanged. Consolidated capex is also set to remain at ~Rs 10 billion, with PCR being the sole segment to see expansion, if needed.
