Apollo Tyres - Aiming To Elevate Return Profile Over Mid-Term: Yes Securities

Apollo Tyres Ltd. in its analyst meet reiterated vision FY26 to achieve revenues of ~5 billion (versus Rs 3.1 billion in FY23), Ebitda margins of more than 15% (versus ~13.5% in FY23), return on capital employed of 12-15% (versus 10.1% in FY23). The management continues to hint towards moderate capex (~Rs 11 billion of which Rs 6.5 billion in India in FY24E).

By FY26, Apollo Tyres aims ROCE in the range of 12-15%. Net debt to Ebitda is expected to remain below two times (1.4 times in FY23).

Apollo Tyres is well placed with a strong competitive positioning, as well as ready capacities to benefit from a strong growth in truck-bus radial and passenger car radial in the original equipment manufacturer and recovery in the replacement segment.

Europe operations on the other hand to see market outperformance, led by strategic initiatives (such as product focus and plant restructuring), improved cost competitiveness.

With Apollo Tyres' continues to focus on profitability and capital allocation (sufficient capacity already in place), it is geared for the next leg of growth. With anticipation of raw material basket decline led margins expansion, expected continued price discipline and rising share of premium products have led to re-ratings and earnings upgrades lately.

As a result, Apollo Tyres trades at 14.3 times/12.7 times FY25/25 bloom consolidated earnings per share (versus 13.5 times 10 year LPA), partly reflects the positives.