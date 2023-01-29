Apollo Pipes Q3 Results Review - Strong Volumes To Sustain; Margins To Normalise From Q4: Systematix
Systematix Research Report
Apollo Pipes Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue (up 24% YoY and 14% QoQ) was driven by strong volumes (up 44% YoY and 16% QoQ). Inventory loss limited Ebitda margin expansion (up 559 basis points QoQ) to 6.8%; we expect a reversal in Q4.
Forecasting stable PVC prices, management aims to achieve Ebitda margin of ~12% and Ebitda/kg of Rs 17-18 (Q3: ~Rs 9) in the coming quarters. Post its presence in all regions, now Apollo Pipes is working on a Rs 1.5 billion capex plan (mostly internally funded) for 25,000 million tonnes per annum capacities (mostly value-added products) at Dadri.
Apollo Pipes is also planning a large capex in the non-northern markets over the next 15-months. Pan India aspirations, value added product and better-plant utilisation augur well for the company’s healthy growth, Ebitda margin (~210 bps expansion over FY22-25E) and return ratios.
The company has maintained its volume/ revenue guidance of 20%/ 25-30% compound annual growth rate over next three years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
