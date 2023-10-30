Apollo Pipes Q2 Results Review - Growth Momentum To Continue, Assign 'Buy': Yes Securities
Apollo Pipes registered a healthy quarter wherein volumes increased by 28% YoY
Yes Securities Report
Apollo Pipes Ltd. registered a healthy quarter wherein volumes increased by 28%YoY (two-year compound annual growth rate came in at 17%), largely driven by strong demand from plumbing segment. During the quarter, plumbing contributed 55% of total revenue and agrisegment constituted 45% of revenue.
Average selling price improved sequentially to Rs 126/kilogram due to better product-mix which resulted into better gross profit margins, though the same did not translate into higher operating margins owing to higher employee and other expenses.
Apollo Pipes improved their working capital from 56-days in FY23 to 49-days in H1 FY24 and management aims to further improve the same to 40-days in coming 2-3 quarters.
Management maintained their volume/value growth guidance of 25%/30% respectively over next four-years. Company is planning to aggressively expand their market share and in order to achieve the same, Apollo Pipes will be doubling their capacities to 286,000 tonne by FY27.
Incrementally by FY27, management aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 30 billion with an Ebitda of Rs 3-4 billion and return on capital employed of 25-30%.
We remain positive on the company and believe that Apollo Pipes will continue to outperform industry peers and further expand their market share. Hence, we expect volume/value CAGR of 28%/27% respectively over FY23-FY25E. Company is focusing more on plumbing segment and aims to have 75% contribution from the said segment, this will enable Apollo Pipes to expand the share of value-added products as well which will lead to better margins.
We continue to value the company at price/earnings of 35 times on FY25E earning per share of Rs 23.6, arriving at a target price of Rs 820, hence we assign a 'Buy' rating on the stock.
