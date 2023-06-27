Apollo Pipes - Capacity, Distribution Expansion To Drive Strong Growth: Systematix

We hosted the management of Apollo Pipes Ltd. to gain insights into the company’s near-to-long-term growth outlook.

Management sounded positive on demand outlook led by healthy traction in plumbing and infrastructure segments. Doubling of capacities in four years at Rs 5 billion capex and distribution expansion should help it attain 30% compound annual growth rate in revenue to clock Rs 30 billion over four-five years.

Tight working-capital cycle will aid return on capital employed (30%). Thus, we remain positive on the plastic pipes sector with Apollo Pipes as our preferred pick.