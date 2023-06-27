Apollo Pipes - Capacity, Distribution Expansion To Drive Strong Growth: Systematix
We remain positive on the plastic pipes sector with Apollo Pipes as our preferred pick.
Systematix Research Report
We hosted the management of Apollo Pipes Ltd. to gain insights into the company’s near-to-long-term growth outlook.
Management sounded positive on demand outlook led by healthy traction in plumbing and infrastructure segments. Doubling of capacities in four years at Rs 5 billion capex and distribution expansion should help it attain 30% compound annual growth rate in revenue to clock Rs 30 billion over four-five years.
Tight working-capital cycle will aid return on capital employed (30%). Thus, we remain positive on the plastic pipes sector with Apollo Pipes as our preferred pick.
