Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results Review - Focusing On Scaling Up Healthco GMV, Reducing Losses: Motilal Oswal
1,000 plus offline pharmacy stores added in FY23.
Motilal Oswal Report
Apollo Hospitals and Enterprises Ltd. delivered a lower-than-expected Q4 FY23 performance, dragged down by higher spending on Apollo 24/7 and additional establishment costs for the pharmacy business. The healthcare services business posted healthy revenue/Ebitda growth of 13%/18% YoY to Rs 87 billion/Rs 21 billion in FY23.
We cut our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 7% each to factor in higher opex for the pharmacy business, a gradual uptick in occupancy, and higher spending on the diagnostic business.
We remain positive on Apollo Hospitals given-
its consistent efforts to improve growth and profitability in healthcare services,
cost management measures to reduce the loss in Healthco, and
a robust expansion in the pharmacy network across India.
