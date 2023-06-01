Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results Review - Focusing On Scaling Up Healthco GMV, Reducing Losses: Motilal Oswal

Apollo Hospitals and Enterprises Ltd. delivered a lower-than-expected Q4 FY23 performance, dragged down by higher spending on Apollo 24/7 and additional establishment costs for the pharmacy business. The healthcare services business posted healthy revenue/Ebitda growth of 13%/18% YoY to Rs 87 billion/Rs 21 billion in FY23.

We cut our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 7% each to factor in higher opex for the pharmacy business, a gradual uptick in occupancy, and higher spending on the diagnostic business.

We remain positive on Apollo Hospitals given-