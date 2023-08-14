Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results Review - Healthcare, Pharmacy Drive Growth: Motilal Oswal
Apollo Health and Lifestyle’s profitability on a downtrend.
Motilal Oswal Report
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. delivered operationally in-line Q1 FY24. However, earnings were below our estimate due to higher interest/tax rate for the quarter.
There has been a healthy (11% YoY) growth in average revenue per occupied bed. Apollo Hospital has also reduced opex in Apollo 24/7.
We cut our earnings estimates by 5% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in:
gradual improvement in occupancy of certain network hospitals, and
lower profitability in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. segment.
We value Apollo Hospitals on an SoTP basis (22 times 12 months forward enterprise value/Ebitda for healthcare services, 12 times 12 months forward EV/Ebitda for backend pharmacy, 25 times 12 months forward EV/Ebitda for Apollo Health and Lifestyle, 20 times 12 months forward EV/Ebitda for front-end pharmacy and two times 12 months forward EV/sales for Apollo 24/7) to arrive at a target price of Rs 5,700.
We remain positive on Apollo Hospitals due to:
its sustained healthy growth/ profitability in healthcare services, and
efforts to achieve breakeven in Healthco during Q4 FY24E.
Reiterate 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
