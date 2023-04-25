Apollo Hospitals - Bridging Gaps For Comprehensive Patient Service: Motilal Oswal
Profitability improvement in progress.
Motilal Oswal Report
We met with Ms. Sunita Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., to understand the company’s business outlook in detail. Ms. Reddy has reiterated the company’s commitment to reducing the losses in Healthco to zero by Q4 FY24, thereby improving the overall profitability of Apollo Hospitals.
Apollo Hospitals is making efforts to improve margins in new hospitals by optimising the case mix and providing high-end tertiary treatment.
The company is strengthening its ‘IT’ backbone to gain a comprehensive database about patients and provide integrated healthcare services to them.
We remain positive on Apollo Hospitals on the back of favourable demand tailwinds in the hospital segment and a robust outlook for offline/online pharmacies as well as diagnostic services.
We expect a 20%/27% sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 for Apollo Hospitals.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
