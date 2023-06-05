APL Apollo Tubes - Structural Tubes Gaining Traction Under Government Schemes: Motilal Oswal

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. remains our top pick given its leadership position in the industry, which is witnessing growing applications, increasing adoption for government projects, rising consumption of structural steel tubes in public infrastructure, residential and commercial buildings, warehouses, factories, agriculture and other construction works.

APL Apollo Tubes’ structural steel tube was approved for one of the railway station redevelopment project under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, which has identified ~1,275 railway stations for redevelopment across India. This is a positive development and a huge opportunity for the industry.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued tenders to build ~60,000 water tanks using structural steel tubes, translating into an opportunity of over ~1 metric million tonne. Many other states are also planning to build such water tanks.

APL Apollo Tubes is playing a vital role in market creation of structural tubes across various applications. The structural tube market in India is ~8 mmt and is expected to rise to ~30 mmt in the longer run.