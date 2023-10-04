APL Apollo Tubes - Raipur Plant To Boost Margins Through Innovative Product Offerings: Motilal Oswal

The incremental capacity from upcoming plants and debottlenecking, along with the addition of high-margin products from the Raipur unit, should result in strong volume growth and margin expansion for APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. going ahead.

We project a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 25%/43%/50% over FY23–25.

We value the stock at 33 times September 25E earnings per share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,930. We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock.