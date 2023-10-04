APL Apollo Tubes - Raipur, Next growth Catalyst: ICICI Securities

Our visit to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.’s Raipur plant reveals that growth drivers are in place for the company. Management has launched two new categories:

500mm x 500mm in the heavy structural segment; and coated products for roofing application.

We believe that as capacity utilisation at the Raipur plant improves, Ebitda/tonne is also expected to improve beyond Rs 5,000/tonne in FY25E (our estimate at Rs 5,130/tonne).

Taking cognizance of robust growth prospects, we raise our price-to-earning multiple to 40 times (earlier 36 times) FY25E, resulting in revised target price of Rs 1,930 (earlier Rs 1,740). Maintain ‘Buy’.