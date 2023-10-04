APL Apollo Tubes - Raipur, Next growth Catalyst: ICICI Securities
Capability to produce wide range of differentiated products.
ICICI Securities Report
Our visit to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.’s Raipur plant reveals that growth drivers are in place for the company. Management has launched two new categories:
500mm x 500mm in the heavy structural segment; and
coated products for roofing application.
We believe that as capacity utilisation at the Raipur plant improves, Ebitda/tonne is also expected to improve beyond Rs 5,000/tonne in FY25E (our estimate at Rs 5,130/tonne).
Taking cognizance of robust growth prospects, we raise our price-to-earning multiple to 40 times (earlier 36 times) FY25E, resulting in revised target price of Rs 1,930 (earlier Rs 1,740). Maintain ‘Buy’.
