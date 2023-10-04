BQPrimeResearch ReportsAPL Apollo Tubes - Raipur, Next growth Catalyst: ICICI Securities
ADVERTISEMENT

APL Apollo Tubes - Raipur, Next growth Catalyst: ICICI Securities

Capability to produce wide range of differentiated products.

04 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>APL Apollo tubes. (Source Company website)</p></div>
APL Apollo tubes. (Source Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Our visit to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.’s Raipur plant reveals that growth drivers are in place for the company. Management has launched two new categories:

  1. 500mm x 500mm in the heavy structural segment; and

  2. coated products for roofing application.

We believe that as capacity utilisation at the Raipur plant improves, Ebitda/tonne is also expected to improve beyond Rs 5,000/tonne in FY25E (our estimate at Rs 5,130/tonne).

Taking cognizance of robust growth prospects, we raise our price-to-earning multiple to 40 times (earlier 36 times) FY25E, resulting in revised target price of Rs 1,930 (earlier Rs 1,740). Maintain ‘Buy’.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities APL Apollo Company Update.pdf
ALSO READ

APL Apollo Tubes - Raipur Plant Ready To Ramp Up: IDBI Capital

Opinion
APL Apollo Tubes - Raipur Plant Ready To Ramp Up: IDBI Capital
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT