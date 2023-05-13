APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Review - Strong Demand Drives Volume Growth: Motilal Oswal

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. reported a recovery in Ebitda/metric tonne (up 3% YoY/10% QoQ) to Rs 4,970 on back of broad based improvements across the product portfolio, despite a lower value added product mix by 6% YoY to 54% and higher costs for stabilising the new Raipur plant.

Volumes in Q4 FY23 grew by 18% YoY/7% QoQ to 650 kilo metric tonne, ending FY23 with total sales volume of ~2.28 mmt (up 30% YoY).

We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates as adjusted profit after tax is expected to maintain its growth trajectory on a strong demand outlook.