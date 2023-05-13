APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Review - Strong Demand Drives Volume Growth: Motilal Oswal
Earnings in line with estimates.
Motilal Oswal Report
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. reported a recovery in Ebitda/metric tonne (up 3% YoY/10% QoQ) to Rs 4,970 on back of broad based improvements across the product portfolio, despite a lower value added product mix by 6% YoY to 54% and higher costs for stabilising the new Raipur plant.
Volumes in Q4 FY23 grew by 18% YoY/7% QoQ to 650 kilo metric tonne, ending FY23 with total sales volume of ~2.28 mmt (up 30% YoY).
We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates as adjusted profit after tax is expected to maintain its growth trajectory on a strong demand outlook.
Highlights from the management commentary
Capex: Adjusted profit after tax is expected to spend ~Rs 5-6 billion of capex in the next 12-18 months to reach ~5 mmt of capacity by FY25. Capex will be for the upcoming Dubai and South India plants and incremental capacity from debottlenecking of the existing plants.
Guidance: The management has guided for ~30% volume growth in FY24. It aims to achieve ~2.8-3 mmt/3.8-4 mmt/4.5-5 mmt of sales volume in FY24/FY25/FY26. It expects Ebitda/mt of ~Rs 5,000 in FY24 and then to increase to Rs 5,500 -6,000.
New growth driver: APL Apollo Tubes' management expects significant traction from railways as the government is planning to add ~1,500 railway stations in the next five years. It is already in touch with ~20 contractors who have been allotted four to five such projects each.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
