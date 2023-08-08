APL Apollo Tubes Q1 Results Review - Towards Higher Vistas: ICICI Securities

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda missed consensus estimates by 10% though it was broadly in line with ours. Key points:

destocking in Q1 FY24 impacted margins with Ebitda/tonne declining 6.5% QoQ to Rs 4,645; sales volume was up 56.8% YoY (1.8% QoQ) at 662 kilo tonne; and volume from Raipur plant was at 75 kte, slightly up QoQ.

Going ahead, management expects growth to be largely volume-driven with capacity rising to 5.0 million tonnes per annum by end-FY25. Besides, Ebitda/tonne is also likely to be boosted from capacity ramp-up at Raipur plant.

Taking cognisance of the firm growth plans, we now value APL Apollo Tubes 36 times (earlier: 30 times) FY25E earnings per share, corresponding to two deviations above mean, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 1,740/share (earlier: Rs 1,415). Maintain 'Buy'.