APL Apollo Tubes Q1 Results Review - Margin Weaker Than Expected Despite Better Product Mix: IDBI Capital

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 profitability was weaker than our estimate. Ebitda/tonne increased by only 1.3% YoY to Rs 4,648 despite strong volume growth (+56% YoY to 661,000 tonnes).

Nevertheless, Ebitda/tonne over Rs 5,000 is likely to be sustainable over the longer term in our view. APL Apollo targets 400-500 kilo tonne of volumes from Raipur plant in FY24 which should aid margin improvement (mainly in H2 FY24).

Overall, APL continues to target sales volume of three million tonnes in FY24 and four million tonnes in FY25.

We expect capex intensity to decline hereon which should lead to stronger payouts hereon. Broadly, we maintain our FY24-25 forecasts.

We continue to value the stock at a price-to-earning of 33 times FY25E and derive a target price of Rs 1,494 (earlier Rs 1,491). However, given the recent rise in stock price, we downgrade the stock to a 'Hold'.