APL Apollo Tubes - Leading From The Front: Motilal Oswal
The company is set to capture a larger share of the growing market by adding capacity and expanding applications in diverse areas.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. over the years has created a moat with its strong execution capability, scalability, a wider distributor network, diversified plant locations and innovation of diverse applications for structural tubes.
The company is far ahead of its competitor with large manufacturing capacity of 2.6 metric million tonne (excluding newly commissioned Raipur plant of 1 mmt), a diversified portfolio of over 1,500 stock keeping unites and a huge distribution network of over 800 distributors as on FY22.
The Indian structural tubes market is expected to reach ~22 mmt by CY30E from 4 mmt in CY19 (~17% compound annual growth rate).
APL Apollo Tubes is set to capture a larger share of the growing market by adding capacity and expanding applications in diverse areas.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.