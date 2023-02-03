APL Apollo Q3 Results Review - Volumes Strong; Margin Recovery Ahead: IDBI Capital
The volumes and margins from Raipur plant will be a key monitorable over the coming one year.
IDBI Capital Report
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 profitability was slightly weaker than our estimate although sales was higher than our forecast. Ebitda/tonne fell by 10% YoY to Rs 4,510 due to weaker product mix despite higher volume growth (up 50% YoY to 605,000 tonnes).
Nevertheless, Ebitda/tonne over Rs 5,000 is likely to be sustainable over the longer term in our view; APL Apollo targets over 20% compound annual growth rate volume growth over FY22-25 backed by 1.5 million tonnes capacity expansion at Raipur.
We have cut our FY24 Ebitda estimate by 6% and introduce FY25 forecast in this report.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
