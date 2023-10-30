Apcotex Q2 Review - Respite In Margins Not Visible; New Capex Takes A Toll On Net Profit: Axis Securities
The company has no potential growth trigger in the near term to sail through dependence on Latex.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Apcotex Industries Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 performance beat our expectations as the company reported slightly better-than-expected margins. Falling prices and lower realisations continued to affect the numbers. However, volumes have increased.
Consolidated revenue was down 1.4% YoY but up 0.5% QoQ. Ebitda beat our estimate, up 33% YoY as gross margins hardened in the current quarter.
Apcotex’s profit after tax declined by 50% YoY but was up 26% QoQ due to higher depreciation and interest expense of newly incurred capital expenditures.
Outlook:
Although Apcotex offers an import substitute in ~45% of its products, it has to remain price competitive to imports. The absence of competitive prices will lead to lower realisations in the coming quarters as Nitrile Latex prices normalise. The company’s margin profile in the near term will remain below the Ebitda level of 12-14%.
Valuation and recommendation:
We have revised our estimates on several fronts with respect to the above-mentioned outlook on the company’s performance.
Consequently, we have revised our target price to Rs 400/share from Rs 425/share earlier, valuing the company at 15 times FY25E.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Improvement in Latex Margins and other product margins.
In addition to anti-dumping duty on the company’s product, the company has filed a petition for the same.
Faster than expected ramp in utilisation level in new plants.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cipla Q2 Results Review - Core Business Growth Lifts Margin To Newer Highs: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.