Apcotex Q2 Review - Respite In Margins Not Visible; New Capex Takes A Toll On Net Profit: Axis Securities

Apcotex Industries Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 performance beat our expectations as the company reported slightly better-than-expected margins. Falling prices and lower realisations continued to affect the numbers. However, volumes have increased.

Consolidated revenue was down 1.4% YoY but up 0.5% QoQ. Ebitda beat our estimate, up 33% YoY as gross margins hardened in the current quarter.

Apcotex’s profit after tax declined by 50% YoY but was up 26% QoQ due to higher depreciation and interest expense of newly incurred capital expenditures.