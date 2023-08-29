Apar Industries - Strong Prospects For Cables And Conductors: Nirmal Bang
Conductor segment has seen a significant jump in profitability on the back of premiumisation, exports of conventional conductors and benefits from research and development and manufacturing excellence.
Cables segment also witnessed strong growth, led by healthy demand for power cables, elastomeric cables, optical fibre cable and light duty cables. Improvement in cables margins is expected to continue on account of increasing share of exports and focus on the sale of niche products.
Outlook over the medium term remains strong due to healthy demand amid aggressive capex globally for renewable energy capacity addition, transmission expansion, infrastructure development, public transportation and telecom push coupled with benefits of China plus one.
We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 5,415 (implied price-to-earning of 24.4 times on June-25E earnings per share). We assign 20 times/10 times/30 times multiple to its conductors/oil/cables businesses.
