Apar Industries - Sanguine Outlook For Conductors, Cables: Yes Securities
Apar Industries continues to focus to stay within the top three position in each business segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
We attended the analyst meet of Apar Industries Ltd. Management sounded optimistic on the back of strong infrastructure spending in domestic market, its diversified footprint in export market and high market share in key growth segments.
Apar Industries continues to focus to stay within the top three position in each business segment. It expects continued benefit from higher premium conductor sales in the domestic market and standard product sales in premium export markets which augurs well from both revenue growth and margin standpoint.
The key themes of renewable energy, electrification, decarbonisation, infrastructure spending, China plus one, 5G rollout, etc. will translate into a strong opportunity pipeline for the coming five-10 years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.