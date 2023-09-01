Apar Industries - Sanguine Outlook For Conductors, Cables: Yes Securities

We attended the analyst meet of Apar Industries Ltd. Management sounded optimistic on the back of strong infrastructure spending in domestic market, its diversified footprint in export market and high market share in key growth segments.

Apar Industries continues to focus to stay within the top three position in each business segment. It expects continued benefit from higher premium conductor sales in the domestic market and standard product sales in premium export markets which augurs well from both revenue growth and margin standpoint.

The key themes of renewable energy, electrification, decarbonisation, infrastructure spending, China plus one, 5G rollout, etc. will translate into a strong opportunity pipeline for the coming five-10 years.