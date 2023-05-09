Apar Industries Q4 Results Review - On Course To Scale New Heights: Yes Securities
Gross margin expanded by ~490 bps/165 bps YoY/QoQ to 27.1% in Q4 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Apar Industries Ltd. reported highest-ever quarterly revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax, led by growth across conductors segment (up 41% YoY), transformers and specialty oils (up 27% YoY) and cables (up 38% YoY).
Conductors revenue growth was largely driven by improved share of higher value products and exports. Margins expanded by 460 basis points YoY owing to higher gross margins and operating leverage benefits.
Going forward management expects strong traction in India on the back of robust power demand, power capacity addition, railway infra spending and private capex recovery.
On the international front, markets such as USA, Europe, Australia, etc. are expected to witness robust demand as well. We like Apar Industries given its global leadership position, robust prospects of value added products, strong positioning across product categories and consistent dividend pay-out.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.