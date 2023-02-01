Apar Industries Q3 Results Review - Robust Show Led By Premiumisation, Exports: Prabhudas Lilladher
Apar Industries’ focus towards value added products, exports business will drive strong topline and profitability in the long run.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Apar Industries Ltd. reported robust quarterly performance with revenue growing 76.9% YoY and Ebitda margins expanding 360 basis points YoY, aided by product and geography mix.
Conductor segment growth (up 103% YoY) is driven by conventional conductors in exports market and premium products in domestic markets, thereby driving profitability.
Cable business is likely to continue with its robust show led by strong demand of elastomeric cables from renewable energy installations, railways and defence.
Going forward, conductors and cables business likely to witness strong traction from exports led by increased infrastructure spends in key markets such as USA, Europe etc.
We believe, Apar Industries’ focus towards value added products and exports business will drive strong topline and profitability in the long run.
