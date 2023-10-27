Apar Industries Q2 Review - Strong Combination Of Domestic, Export Tailwinds; Upgrade To 'Add': Yes Securities

Apar Industries Ltd. reported a strong Q2 FY24 print beating our expectations on both revenue and profit after tax front. This was driven by better than expected export revenue growth driving a surprise on margin.

The company performance continues to be driven by volume led growth across its domestic and export businesses.

Despite the de-stocking trend in large distributors, Apar Industries has levers to report a robust export growth by expanding further into newer geographies and exploring newer channels through direct engineering, procurement and construction or utility business.

Strong structural drivers remain intact and will play out over the medium to long term driven by target to increase renewable energy contribution across major geographies.

In India, there is a continued strong traction in power transmission capex, railway infra spending and private capex recovery that will sustain demand for both conductors and cables.