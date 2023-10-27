Apar Industries Q2 Results Review - Premiumisation, Exports Drives Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher

We revise our FY24/25/26E by 15.8%/2.7%/1.7%, factoring in strong H1 FY24 performance and strong cables and conductor’s outlook in domestic and exports market. Apar Industries Ltd. reported strong quarterly performance with revenue growth of ~21% YoY and Ebitda margin expansion of 193 basis points YoY.

Demand for premium conductors continues to remain strong in domestic market from tariff-based competitive bidding and re-conducting space. During Q2 FY24, improved reconducting execution capabilities resulted in higher productivity.

Export of cables to U.S. and European markets may witness volume sluggishness in near term owing inventory de-stocking of excess inventories by distributors amid normalising supply chain, however medium to long term outlook continues to remain strong for overall exports.

Cables business likely to continue with its growth momentum, driven by strong growth in elastomeric cables (for renewables, defence etc.) which is up ~40% plus in H1 FY24 and focus is on expanding business-to-consumer segment by enhancing distribution and geographical reach.