Apar Industries Q2 Results Review - Conductors Segment Continues To Outperform: Nirmal Bang

Apar Industries Ltd.'s revenue grew by 21.4% YoY to Rs 39.3 billion with Ebitda margin expansion of 190 basis points to 8.9%. Adjusted profit after tax grew by 69.4% YoY to Rs 1.7 billion.

Conductor segment Ebitda/metric tonne realisation stood at Rs 39,007 (- 0.3%/+0.7% YoY/QoQ). Oil segment Ebitda/Kilolitre realisation stood at Rs 4,562 (+0.3%/-24.4% YoY/QoQ). Cables segment margin stood at 11.1% (plus190 bps/-30 bps YoY/QoQ).

Apar plans to raise funds up to Rs 10 billion.

While outlook over the near term is expected to remain muted on account of destocking of excess inventories, outlook over the medium term remains strong due to healthy demand amid aggressive capex plans being executed globally for renewable energy capacity addition, transmission expansion, infrastructure development, public transportation and telecom push coupled with benefits of ‘China plus 1’.

As we roll forward our valuation to September 25E, Apar offers decent upside from current market price, and we upgrade the stock to 'Buy' (from 'Accumulate') with a revised target price of Rs 6,070 (versus Rs 5,415 earlier) on SOTP basis (implied price to earnings of 23.5 times on September 25E earning per share).

We maintain 20 times/10 times/30 times multiple for its conductors/oil/cables segments.