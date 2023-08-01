Apar Industries Q1 Results Review - Future Performance Largely Factored In: Yes Securities
We like the company given its global leadership position, robust prospects of VAP, strong positioning, consistent dividend pay-out
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Apar Industries Ltd. reported a decent set of numbers with revenue growth of 22% YoY aided by healthy performance across all segments viz. conductors (up 15% YoY), transformers and specialty oils (up 12% YoY) and cables (up 52% YoY).
Conductors revenue growth was entirely volume-driven on the back of improved share of higher value products and exports. Margins expanded by 150 basis points YoY led by operating leverage benefits.
In the near term, Apar Industries' management expects a transient dip in demand from key regions such as U.S. and Europe owing to easing of supply chains and expectations of interest rate cuts.
However, structural drivers remain intact and will play out over the medium to long term. In India, there is a continued strong traction in power transmission capex, railway infra spending and private capex recovery that will sustain demand for both conductors and cables.
We like Apar Industries given its global leadership position, robust prospects of value added products, strong positioning across product categories and consistent dividend pay-out.
At current market price, the stock is trading at a price/earning of 17.1 times/12.2 times and enterprise value/Ebitda of 9.6 times/7.0 times for FY24E/25E.
We upgrade our FY25 earnings estimates factoring in-
higher share of exports and
rising premiumization within domestic market.
Given the sharp run-up in the stock price, we downgrade it to 'Neutral' (previously 'Add') with a revised target price of Rs 4,022 as we believe that the positives are largely priced in.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Exide Industries Q1 Results Review - Ebitda Margin Weaker Than Expected; Downgrade To 'Hold': IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.