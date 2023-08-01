Apar Industries Q1 Results Review - Future Performance Largely Factored In: Yes Securities

Apar Industries Ltd. reported a decent set of numbers with revenue growth of 22% YoY aided by healthy performance across all segments viz. conductors (up 15% YoY), transformers and specialty oils (up 12% YoY) and cables (up 52% YoY).

Conductors revenue growth was entirely volume-driven on the back of improved share of higher value products and exports. Margins expanded by 150 basis points YoY led by operating leverage benefits.

In the near term, Apar Industries' management expects a transient dip in demand from key regions such as U.S. and Europe owing to easing of supply chains and expectations of interest rate cuts.

However, structural drivers remain intact and will play out over the medium to long term. In India, there is a continued strong traction in power transmission capex, railway infra spending and private capex recovery that will sustain demand for both conductors and cables.