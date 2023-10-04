Anupam Rasayan - Fluorination Chemistry Likely To Drive Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
New product launches, capex to support overall growth
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We met the management of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. They highlighted that with India’s custom synthesis manufacturing industry likely to grow at double digit compound annual growth rate over next couple of years, primarily driven by increased demand coupled with shift in manufacturing operations from China is driving demand for company’s products and solutions.
Anupam Rasayan is also increasing its focus on fluoro based chemicals and planning to launch over 12-14 molecules over next 12-18 months.
We believe Anupam Rasayan is well placed to benefit in the long term given-
its focus on commercialisation of new products,
strong order book/letter of intents worth Rs 76,690 million and
expansion in fluorination chemistry.
The stock trades at price-to-earning of 39.6 times/27.7 times FY24E/FY25E Bloomberg estimates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.