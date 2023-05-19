Anup Engineering Q4 Results Review — Strong Execution Continues: ICICI Direct
Timely commercialisation of Kheda capex ensuring sustained growth.
ICICI Direct Report
Anup Engineering Ltd.'s strong revenue growth led by healthy execution.
Revenue increased 44.2% YoY (up 26% QoQ) to Rs 144.2 crore. For FY23, revenue was up 42.7% YoY to Rs 411.3 crore.
Ebitda margin improved 115 basis points QoQ to 20.9%. Ebitda increased 26.9% YoY (up 33.3% QoQ) to Rs 30.2 crore; mainly led by strong revenue growth. FY23 Ebitda was up 18.2% YoY to Rs 82.7 crore.
Anup Engineering's adjusted profit after tax was up 15.9% YoY. FY23 profit after tax was up 10.6% to Rs 51.4 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Strong order inflows expected from oil and gas, petrochemicals sectors as demand remains healthy for products like heat exchanger and vessels.
Exploring opportunities in nuclear, space and defence and exports segment.
