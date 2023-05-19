Anup Engineering Q4 Results Review — Strong Execution Continues: ICICI Direct

Anup Engineering Ltd.'s strong revenue growth led by healthy execution.

Revenue increased 44.2% YoY (up 26% QoQ) to Rs 144.2 crore. For FY23, revenue was up 42.7% YoY to Rs 411.3 crore.

Ebitda margin improved 115 basis points QoQ to 20.9%. Ebitda increased 26.9% YoY (up 33.3% QoQ) to Rs 30.2 crore; mainly led by strong revenue growth. FY23 Ebitda was up 18.2% YoY to Rs 82.7 crore.

Anup Engineering's adjusted profit after tax was up 15.9% YoY. FY23 profit after tax was up 10.6% to Rs 51.4 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: